Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $160.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.48.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $10,549,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 240.5% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 65,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.