iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 290,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,324,226 shares.The stock last traded at $75.74 and had previously closed at $74.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

