Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $95.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.