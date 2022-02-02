Carlson Capital L P Purchases New Position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 57.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after buying an additional 37,355 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Veoneer by 23.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

NYSE VNE opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.35. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

