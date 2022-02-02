Carlson Capital L P Invests $293,000 in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.33% of Summit Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

SMIH stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

