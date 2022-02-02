Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,959,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,123,000 after buying an additional 1,459,796 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,065,000 after buying an additional 237,930 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Enbridge by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

ENB stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

