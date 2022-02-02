Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys New Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRU opened at $113.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.32 and a twelve month high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.