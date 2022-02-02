Bell Investment Advisors Inc Invests $36,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 28.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Gartner by 189.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $295.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $154.24 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total transaction of $287,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

