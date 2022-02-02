Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

XOM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $81.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,664,000. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

