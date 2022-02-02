$0.79 EPS Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.61. Intel reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

