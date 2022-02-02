180 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $228.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.66 and a 200-day moving average of $232.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

