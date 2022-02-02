Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,225 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.07% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

