Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 48,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 2nd quarter valued at $967,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 5,883.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 588,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

