Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 394,944 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) by 92.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,944 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNAC stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

