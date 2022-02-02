Gems Price Tops $0.0001 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Gems has a total market cap of $177,678.27 and $9,492.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00118629 BTC.

About Gems

GEM is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.