Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of ICHR opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ichor has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,131,720. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 4,409.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 72,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after buying an additional 189,920 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 15.5% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 105,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 30,819 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

