Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.09). Bloom Energy posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.82.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,662 shares of company stock worth $3,829,970 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,009,000 after acquiring an additional 661,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,824,000 after buying an additional 359,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after buying an additional 362,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after buying an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,398,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,452,000 after buying an additional 285,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

