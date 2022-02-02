LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $130.45

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $130.45 and last traded at $130.45, with a volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.45.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.52 and a 200-day moving average of $149.70.

About LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

