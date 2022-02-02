EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

EMSHF opened at $1,011.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,023.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,035.18. EMS-CHEMIE has a twelve month low of $946.00 and a twelve month high of $1,055.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMSHF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EMS-CHEMIE in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Baader Bank upgraded shares of EMS-CHEMIE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $987.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,043.50.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

