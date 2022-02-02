Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Update

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYFWF opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29.

About Cyfrowy Polsat

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform, digital terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company operates in two segments, B2C and B2B Services, and Media. The B2C and B2B Services segment offers satellite and Internet television, mobile and fixed-line Internet access, video online, mobile and fixed-line telephony, and wholesale services for other telecommunications operators, as well as telecommunications equipment and set-top boxes, and photovoltaic installations.

