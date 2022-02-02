Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.09

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.09 and last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Wohnen to a “buy” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

