Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.54

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 866420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYA shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 109.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

