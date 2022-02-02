Barclays Reiterates “€134.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €134.00 ($150.56) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($178.43) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($174.16) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($177.53) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €143.98 ($161.78).

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €115.90 ($130.22) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($110.67). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €120.59 and its 200-day moving average is €127.05.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

