Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 165 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 165 ($2.22) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.08) to GBX 150 ($2.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 168.08 ($2.26).

VOD stock opened at GBX 131.08 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £35.62 billion and a PE ratio of -262.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.10. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

