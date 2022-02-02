Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

SRE opened at $136.12 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.07.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after buying an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after buying an additional 1,309,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 182.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,609,000 after buying an additional 1,099,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,809,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

