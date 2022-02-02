JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €47.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IFXA. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.50 ($58.99) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.26 ($50.86).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.