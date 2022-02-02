Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $124.35

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $124.35 and last traded at $124.35, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GECFF. Societe Generale raised shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gecina from €140.00 ($157.30) to €135.00 ($151.69) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Get Gecina alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.59.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.