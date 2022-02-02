Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,700 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the December 31st total of 354,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,959,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CRTD stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15. Creatd has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Creatd had a negative return on equity of 1,063.01% and a negative net margin of 844.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Creatd by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 218,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Creatd by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Creatd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Creatd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Creatd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

