Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,700 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the December 31st total of 354,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,959,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CRTD stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15. Creatd has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Creatd had a negative return on equity of 1,063.01% and a negative net margin of 844.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter.
About Creatd
Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.
See Also: Convertible Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.