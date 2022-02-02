DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.26), Yahoo Finance reports. DLH had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

DLHC opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17. DLH has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $193.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DLH stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DLH were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

