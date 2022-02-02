J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

JJSF opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.19. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.62. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $181.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J & J Snack Foods stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

