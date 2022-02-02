International Business Machines Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.64 (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 1.64 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

International Business Machines has raised its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. International Business Machines has a payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $10.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Shares of IBM opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.14.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

