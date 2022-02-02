Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

AMP opened at $308.10 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,525. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

