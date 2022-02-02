Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLTA. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 305,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 196,808 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 613,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,879,000 after purchasing an additional 92,270 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 67,710 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares during the period.

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61.

