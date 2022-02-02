Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,668 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $201,940,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

