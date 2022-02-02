Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Stock Price Down 3%

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.35 and last traded at $42.35. 30,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,216,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth $35,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

