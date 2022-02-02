Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.71 to $4.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-8% yr/yr or $17.792 billion to $18.128 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.39 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.15 to $1.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.42.

EMR opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.06 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average is $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

