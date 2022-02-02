Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.50 million.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $165.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.57. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15.

SLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.42.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silicon Laboratories stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

