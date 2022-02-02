Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $922-924 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.69 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatrace from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.48.

DT stock opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

