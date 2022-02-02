Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 788 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,587,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $111.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.65. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.36 and a 1 year high of $117.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

