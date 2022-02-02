Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

BAM stock opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.