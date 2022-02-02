Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 79 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,157,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.64.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $512.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $526.67 and a 200-day moving average of $484.08. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.32 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,621,495 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.