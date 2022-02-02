Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 300 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $134.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.