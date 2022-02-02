Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 644.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 37.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,122 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVN opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average of $157.57. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -151.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. Five9’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.84.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

