Meme (MEME) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.13 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.84 or 0.00256568 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014308 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007994 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000958 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020409 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002297 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

