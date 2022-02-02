FlypMe Price Tops $0.0539 on Top Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $951,324.58 and approximately $22.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00118963 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FYPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.