Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Trading Down 2.7%

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.80 and last traded at $34.80. Approximately 415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 44,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $551.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,656,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 45,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

