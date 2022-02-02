ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,031,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 9,172,548 shares.The stock last traded at $39.51 and had previously closed at $40.48.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4,172.4% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,496,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 1,461,785 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 73.0% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,091,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 460,550 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $7,095,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,611.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 811,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 764,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.2% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

