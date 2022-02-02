Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 320,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,989,416 shares.The stock last traded at $22.98 and had previously closed at $23.00.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,393,000 after buying an additional 8,384,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 114.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,333,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after buying an additional 2,844,319 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,255,000 after buying an additional 1,201,349 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,470,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,470,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.