China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in January

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,600 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 630,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.3 days.
OTCMKTS CHPXF opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
