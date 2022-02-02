China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in January

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,600 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 630,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.3 days.

OTCMKTS CHPXF opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

