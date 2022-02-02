Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Trading Down 2.3%

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) shares were down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.42. Approximately 42,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,070,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,650. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $14,917,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 769.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,810 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 106,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,531,000 after acquiring an additional 292,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,240 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

